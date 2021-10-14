Harvey Bennett, 94, of Williston passed away Tuesday morning, October 12, 2021 at his home in Williston.
His funeral will be celebrated Monday morning, October 18, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Williston. Rev. Kevin Beard will officiate and interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens in Minot, ND at approximately 3:30 P.M.
Harvey E. Bennett was born on June 3, 1927 to Harry Sr. and Sarah (Thom) Bennett, the second of seven children, in Russell, North Dakota.
He attended school in Russell and played basketball, graduating with the Class of 1945. He attended Wahpeton School of Science for a few months before being drafted into the Army. He served 18 months in Japan during the Occupation.
Harvey returned to North Dakota and worked for Uncle George Bennett in Rugby, ND as an electrician before taking a job in Mohall, ND with Everett Chase Electric. While in Mohall, he met Julia Rice whom he married on March 17, 1951 at Zion Lutheran Church in Mohall.
He lived and worked in Ray, Columbus, Minot and Williston during his life. He was a master electrician most of his life and had his own shop, H J Electric.
He loved to hunt and fish during his younger life. He also loved to dance and played his accordion by ear for his family enjoyment. He learned to square dance and was chairman of the State Convention when it was in Williston in 1988.
He was a very active member of his church being chairman of the congregation at both Our Redeemer’s and Light of Christ Churches. He served on the national board for 12 years in Minneapolis, MN for the AALC.
He loved his family which included his wife, Julia; daughter, Sherry Lynn; sister, Shirley; grandchildren, Nichole Marie, Ryan JC, Angela Michell, Sara Christine; great-granddaughters, Teagan, Leila, Alivia and Savaily.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings Jeanette, Marjorie, Virginia, Harry, Jr., James and infants, Terri Ann, Ronald Eugene and Larry Mitchell; daughter, Carolyn Rae and granddaughter, Anello Rae.
