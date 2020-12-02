Harry W. Chornuk, 83
Funeral Mass for Harry W. Chornuk, 83 of Watford City is at 11:00 A.M. (CDT) or 10:00 A. M. (MDT), Thursday, December 3, 2020, at the St. Demetrius Ukrainian Catholic Church, South of Fairfield, ND, with Father Myroslav Dumych presiding. Interment will be in the St. Demetrius Ukrainian Catholic Church Cemetery under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Watford City, ND. Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, from 11 AM to 5 PM (CDT) and Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 10:30 AM to 1 PM (CDT) at the funeral home in Watford City. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Harry Walter Chornuk of Watford City, ND passed from this life to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Sanford Hospital in Fargo, ND
Harry was born on August 13, 1937 in Scobey, MT to Nicholas and Martha (Yaroslowski) Chornuk. He was the youngest of 7 children.
Harry grew up ranching and farming first in Scobey, MT, and then the family moved to Fairfield, ND, and continued farming and ranching.
He graduated from Scobey High School, then attended college in Havre, MT. Later, he transferred to Bismarck State in Bismarck, ND. He completed his education at the Water Purification School in Chicago.
Harry married Linda Kordonowy at St Demetrious Catholic Church in Fairfield, ND in 1965, and they enjoyed 55 years together.
Harry loved the Lord, was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and a good friend to many.
He had an immense love for music, played many instruments including guitar, accordion, fiddle, mandolin, banjo, and piano. He loved singing, and had an amazing vocal ability. He played with several bands throughout the years.
He had a deep love for gardening and fishing. He also loved reading the Bible, traveling, playing with his grandchildren, staying up to date on the innovations of the day, and he was often ahead of his time.
In 1967, Harry founded Dakota Soft Water Service, where he created his signature Hydro-Filter, along with water softeners and reverse osmosis systems. He cared for the water needs of his customers, who often became friends, for the entire tri-state area for 53+ years and remained fully active throughout his life.
Harry is survived by; his wife, Linda; their children, Kathy Chornuk, David (Allison) Chornuk, Myron (Yvette) Chornuk, Colleen (Paul) Slivka, Merle Chornuk, Carrie (Craig) Hartman, and Connie Chornuk; eight grandchildren, Andre, Emma, Claire, Atomic, Sophie, Abigail, Jack, and Ian; and one great grandchild, Tahlia; two sisters, Nellie Grosz and Ann Grosz, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Harry is preceded in death by his parents, twin daughters, two brothers, Andrew & John Chornuk, and two sisters Mary Kowcun and Pauline Haverluk.
His guidance, wisdom and generous loving spirit will be forever strong in our hearts until we meet again.