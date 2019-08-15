Harriet (Graupe) Knuth, 91
Harriet received her angel wings August 5, 2019. She was born to Benjamin and Isabel Legge on May 10, 1928 at Grenora hospital. She graduated from Grenora and UND Grand Forks, working in Chicago and Cleveland before marrying and raising a family on the Graupe farm. She taught Home Ec at Bowbells and Grenora. She later moved to Williston, Kalispell, and her happy place — Mesa/Phoenix. Most recently she lived at Edgewood Vista in Bismarck.
Harriet had many hobbies over the years and excelled in artistic expression. She was a ND Reserve Champion Wheat Weaver and we will treasure those items. She loved music and dancing, one of the joys she continued at 91.
In Arizona, she was a professional clown — volunteering at hospitals and parades as Dr. WiddleWaddle, receiving Clown of the Year in 2006.
She is survived by: daughters Roxanne Olsen, Kalispell and Debby Jones, Bismarck; and sons Dwight Graupe, Andover, MN and Robert Graupe, Watford City. Eight grandchildren: Adam Graupe, Joshua Olsen, Gabriel Olsen, Tonia Peterson, Benjamin Olsen, Jenniane Butterfield, Josiah Jones, and Cassidy Rosene. She adored her 16 great grandchildren! Two brother-in-laws, Owen (Marlene) Graupe and Doug Graupe; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; infant sister Elizabeth; Edwin Graupe; Herb Knuth; son, James Graupe; and sister-in-law, Caroline Graupe.