Harriet A. Storoe, 93, of Williston, passed away at the CHI St. Alexius Medical Center in Williston on Tuesday morning, September 20, 2022.
Her Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 23, at First Lutheran Church in Williston. Rev. Jeanne Madson will officiate. Interment in Riverview Cemetery will follow the funeral Service.
Visitation will be at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Thursday, September 22 from 1:00 PM until 5:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the church on Friday.
Harriet Ann (Arnson) Storoe went to meet her Heavenly Father on September 20, 2022 in Williston, North Dakota. Harriet was an only child, born to Arthur and Sarah (Halvorson) Arnson on September 30, 1928. She was raised and educated in Williston and graduated with the Class of 1946.
On April 15, 1947 she was united in marriage to Gene Storoe at First Lutheran Church in Williston. Gene passed away on October 20, 2015. To this union three children were born, Sandra, Kelly and David. She had a few part time jobs over the years, but most of her life was spent caring for her family.
Harriet was a member of Homemakers, the Moose Lodge, Bridge Club, bowling league and was a leader for Campfire Girls. She enjoyed playing cards, Bingo, baking, cleaning and spending time with friends and family.
Harriet is survived by her son, David (Theresa) Storoe of Williston and daughter, Sandra of Fargo, ND and Apache Junction, AZ; 9 grandchildren, Sara (Ryan) Soroka of Fargo, ND, Leslie (Scott) Beadle of Moorhead. Mn, Jamie Pettersen of Anaheim, CA, Krista Scalf and Kalynna Storoe both of Liberty Hill, TX, Joscelyn (Kirby) Lynch and Jessica (Parker) Moran of Williston, Shandi Gibbs of Mayville, ND and Karlee (Aaron) Vig of Sharon, ND.; and 16 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene; son, Kelly; parents, Arthur and Sarah Arnson; and son-in-law, James Pettersen.
