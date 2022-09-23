Harriet A. Storoe, 93, of Williston, passed away at the CHI St. Alexius Medical Center in Williston on Tuesday morning, September 20, 2022.

Her Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 23, at First Lutheran Church in Williston. Rev. Jeanne Madson will officiate. Interment in Riverview Cemetery will follow the funeral Service.

To plant a tree in memory of Harriet Storoe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.


Tags

Load comments