Harriet A. Storoe, 93, of Williston, passed away at the CHI St. Alexius Medical Center in Williston on Tuesday morning, September 20, 2022.

Her Funeral Service and a complete obituary will be announced by Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.

To plant a tree in memory of Harriet Storoe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.


