Harold Tofte, 92, of Williston, passed away late Friday afternoon, January 6, 2023, at the Bethel Lutheran Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in Williston.
His Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, January 11, at First Lutheran Church in Williston, ND. Rev. Zach Harris will officiate. Burial at Riverview Cemetery in Williston will follow the funeral service.
Visitation will be at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Tuesday from 9:00 AM until 6:00 PM. On that day, Harold’s family will be greeting guests at the funeral home from 4:00 PM until 5:30 PM. Family and friends are welcome to the Day’s Inn, 1525 9th Ave. NW in Williston, on Tuesday evening, January 10, beginning at 6:00 PM for a time of story sharing and remembrances of Harold.
Harold Irven Tofte, son of Alfred and Helen (Sandaker) Tofte, was born October 6, 1930, in Williston, ND. Harold was the oldest of four children. He was raised on various farms in the Twelve Mile Township. Harold attended 1st through 8th grade at the Lynch School, often riding his horse, skiing, or walking to school. Harold went to high school in Williston for one year. At the age of 17, Harold started working as a shipping clerk for Maytag Electric. Through the years, he worked different jobs at various places including REC, GTA Feed House, Carter Oil Station, Farmers Union Oil, Hardy Salt Plant, and the lumber yard. He purchased his first quarter of land and tractor in 1947. Harold remained an active farmer and rancher up until March of 2018.
On February 16, 1952, Harold married Charlotte (Miller) in Williston at Concordia Lutheran Church. They were blessed with three children and 70 years of marriage. The couple first lived in an apartment in Williston and eventually purchased their own farm in 1957. Together they worked the land, built up their farm, and raised their family.
Harold was an active community member and served on a variety of boards throughout his lifetime. He served on the Twelve Mile Township Board, Our Savior’s Church Council Board, Farmer’s Union Elevator Board, Hard Spring Wheat Show Board, and East Valley Mutual Aid Board. He also was a Stony Creek 4H Leader and was lifetime member of the Moose Lodge.
Harold will be remembered by his family for his gift of visiting as well as his many stories and sayings. His love and marriage to Charlotte was a shining example for all. A favorite memory is watching the two of them dance. Above all, he will be remembered for his determination and hard work. “By Jiminy,” we will miss him!
Harold is survived by son, Les (Connie) Tofte, and their children, Brandon (Steph) Tofte, JoAnn Messina, Danielle (Adam Price) Tofte; daughter, Charlene Strand and her children, Jeffrey (Nicci) Strand, Brenda (Ben) Schafer, and Kayla (Brian) Christopherson; son, Cal (LeAnn) Tofte and their children, Jenny Dunbar, and Kalliann (Jason) Arnson; 22 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. He is also survived by his sister, Ilene Howe, and brother, Gerry (Joanne) Tofte, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Preceding Harold in death were his wife, Charlotte, his parents, Alfred and Helen Tofte, sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and Art Anderson, brother-in-law, Buzz Howe, and son-in-law, Gordon Strand.
In lieu of plants and flowers, Harold’s family prefers that memorials be given to the Stoney Creek 4-H Club or Farm Rescue.
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Harold or leave condolences for his family.
