Harold O. Magnuson, 97 of Gillette, WY, formerly of Tioga, ND passed away surrounded by his family on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Hospice House in Gillette, WY.
His funeral service will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Tioga, ND on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Pastor Richard Carr will officiate. Interment will be at the Temple Cemetery in Tioga, ND. A family service will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 6:00 pm at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Tioga, ND.
Friends may call on Sunday at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Tioga from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm and an hour prior to the service on Monday at the church.
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Tioga is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com.