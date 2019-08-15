Harold Norman Bakken, 93
Harold Norman Bakken (93) passed away at home on August 9, 2019 in Renton, WA
Harold is survived by his wife Kay of 69 years, son Ken and (Sally-Jo) Bakken, and daughter Pati Iddings (Tom Iddings) of Renton, WA, and his grandsons Joel Bakken, Andy and Danny Iddings, and numerous nephews and nieces.
He is preceded in death by parents Olaf and Olene Bakken and eight siblings Kenneth Bakken, Alma Monger, Olive Knox, Ray Bakken, Arnie Bakken, Duane Bakken, Eunice Jennings, and Warren Bakken.
Harold Bakken was born on February 15, 1926 in Bonetrail, ND to Olaf and Olene Bakken. He married Kay Handrum of Williston, ND in 1950. He enlisted in the Navy during WWII as a Seabee and served in Iwo Jima. He spent his life as a mechanic, and in 1964, he moved his family from Wyoming to Washington State, a place that he always wanted to live since his time in the service. Harold never forgot his roots and made at least 50 trips back to stay connected to his family and friends in North Dakota. Later in life, he discovered sunshine, oranges, and grapefruit in Mesa, Arizona for many years and became an official “snowbird”.
A graveside service is scheduled for Friday, August 23 at 12:30 PM at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, WA followed by a memorial service and reception at Fairwood Country Club. Donations to http://pugetsoundhonorflight.org/ Condolences can be sent to http://www.klontzfuneralhome.com/.