Harold Leslie Pedersen, 96

Harold passed away September 7, 2019. He was born February 19, 1923, in Valley City, ND, to Morris and Lura Pedersen. He graduated from College High School in Valley City and was an outstanding athlete in football, basketball and track and field. In the 1942 state track and field championship, he won the mile and came in second in the 880. “Pete” continued his education at Valley City State Teachers College until WWII when he enlisted in the US Marine Corps 5th Division Raiders. He landed on Iwo Jima on his 22nd birthday. As a machine gunner, he was very fortunate to survive. Pete was in Japan during the occupation and returned home in 1946. He finished his college degree at VCSTC, continuing to play basketball and football.
In 1947 he married Genevieve Dieterich. They were married for almost 72 years before her passing in 2018. She was the love of his life. They loved to travel and moved to Montana after his retirement in 1985. They also had a winter home in Mesa, AZ for several years.
His high school teaching and coaching career started in ND. Always the innovator, he transformed the winless Williston Coyotes football team into State Champions in 1953 and was subsequently named ND Football Coach of the Year. During his time there as head of the PE Department, he also coached basketball, track and field, wrestling and was the Athletic Director. In 1952 he started the sport of wrestling in ND and is called the Father of ND Wrestling. He received his Masters Degree from Northern Colorado in 1954 thanks to the GI Bill. In 1962 he was the first President of the NDHS Coaches Association. Pete was inducted into the ND Coaches Hall of Fame (1985), ND Athletic Directors Hall of Fame (1974) and the National High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame (1999). He was named a VCST College distinguished alumnus (1981) and received the HCSAA national athletic director of the year award (1985).
In 1963 he became the University of North Dakota head wrestling coach, assistant football coach and assistant AD. In 1971 he was named the first AD for the 17 Fargo Public Schools and managed state tournaments in every sport. He hired the first certified athletic trainers in the state.
During retirement he built a chuck wagon which he used on cattle drives, cookouts and competitions. He loved to hunt, hike, camp and always wanted to see what was around the next hill. He led a Spartan lifestyle and practiced what he preached to his athletes. He was a positive role model and will be remembered by the many lives he influenced.
He is preceded in death by his parents and three sisters (Doris, Viola and Bette Lou) and infant twin brother (Kenneth). He is survived by his children Tom (Rebecca Fletcher) Pedersen of Helena, MT, and Diane (Verlyn) Bailly of London, Ohio; His grandchildren Sarah (Adam) Krieger, Michael (Lara) Bailly, and Tyler (Heather) Pedersen and three great-grandchildren, Nicholas and Genevieve Bailly and Willow Pedersen.
The family wishes to express their gratitude for loving care and support to Hospice and the Legacy Assisted Living. A memorial service for Harold and Genevieve will be held on October 11th at 1pm at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery in Helena Montana.