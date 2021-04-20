Harlis A “Bud” Sem, 89, of Powers Lake, passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021 at the Tioga Medical Center in Tioga, ND. Springan Stevenson Funeral Home of Stanley has been entrusted with arrangements and services. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.springanstevenson.com.
Harlis’s Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at the Bethel Baptist Church in Powers Lake, ND. Burial will be in Bethel Baptist Cemetery in Powers Lake, ND. A luncheon will follow the burial at the Church. Visitation will be held an hour prior to services at the Church.
The Funeral Service will be broadcast, you can view Harlis’s service directly on his obituary page on our website www.springanstevenson.com.
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.
Harlis Sem was born July 22, 1931 at home in Mountrail County near Powers Lake, North Dakota. Harlis was the third of four children. He was the third generation to live and farm South of Powers Lake.
Harlis married Dagney Enget on October 25th, 1951 in a double wedding with brother Phalen and Dagney’s sister Darlene. Harlis worked in the Tioga oil field until the unexpected death of his father, William in 1961. He took over the family farm. In 1965, a hail storm took his crop. He moved his family to Powers Lake and ran the local restaurant for one year while continuing to farm and milk cows. He loved the farm life. He would say he liked buying angus heifers more than buying a new car. In 1978 he sold his milking cows and worked in Prudhoe Bay, Alaska with his brother, Phalen for 6 years. In 1984, he bought milk cows back and continued to milk for a few more years. In 1986, he sold the milk cows once again. Focusing on farming and raising angus cattle.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his many friends. Fishing in Canada was always a highlight.
Harlis retired on his 80th birthday, selling his angus cows and buying a winter home in Apache Junction, AZ where he enjoyed the warmer weather with friends.
He is survived by sons, Scott (Tami) Sem, Ambrose, ND; Claude (Pati) Sem, Minot, ND; and Stacey (Brenda) Sem, Thompson, ND and daughter, Sandy (Donny) Leiseth, Williston, ND. Eleven grandchildren, William (Bill) Sem, Tanya Hill, Trisha Werre, Katie Peterson, Kimberly Keller, Kelli Sem, Chelsie Black, Evan Johnson, Megan Aichele, Kaitlyn Ratchenski and Joshua Sem. Sixteen great-grandchildren along with a number of nieces and nephews.
Harlis was preceded in death by his wife, Dagney; parents, William and Ruth; brothers, Allen and Phalen and sister, Caroline Hermanson.