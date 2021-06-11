Harley Wayne Olson, 54
Wayne passed away June 9, 2021 at Sanford Hospital in Bismarck surrounded by his loving family.
Wayne was born September 27, 1966, the son of Harley Lee and Charlene (Jeanotte) Olson. He grew up and attended schools in Keene, Johnson’s Corner, and Watford City, graduating from Watford City High School in 1985. He attended two years at ND State School of Science for Diesel Mechanics. After, he returned to Watford and began farming for a short time with his father. He worked at Rough Rider Implement for several years, and then began his career in the energy field where he worked for the next 30 years. Wayne married Rita (Hickel) on October 20, 2006 in Watford City. To this union their beloved daughter, Harlee, was born, and he gained step-children Darin, Amanda, and Dalton.
Wayne will be remembered for loving golfing, spending time with his family and taking care of his yards. He loved fishing, which came with his love for McKenzie Bay and everything that went with it: from yards and pontooning, to socializing with family and neighbors. He always bragged that West Bay was the best bay. He was a member of Clear Creek Lutheran Church of Keene, Fox Hills Golf Course, Eagles Aerie 3543, and Ft. Union 128 Masonic Lodge where he served as Master. Wayne will be remembered for his story telling, infectious laugh and ability to make any stranger a friend. He really was one of the good ones and his passing will leave a void for all that knew him.
Wayne is survived by his loving wife Rita; their daughter Harlee; step-children Darin (Kaycee) of Tioga, Amanda (Tanner) Westlake of Bismarck, Dalton Biddle of AZ; mother Charlene of Keene; mother-in-law Marlene Fowler of Watford City; father-in-law John Hickel of Watford City; brothers Douglas Olson of Keene, Todd Olson of Sheridian, Scott (Loni) Olson of Devils Lake, sister-in-law Dana Amon of Watford City; brother-in-law Ellis (Kris) Hickel of Wahpeton; three grandchildren Trynitee, Evelyn and Callum; nephews Hunter and Tanner; nieces Taylor, Abagial, and Molly; and numerous aunts and uncles.
He is preceded in death by his father, Harley Lee Olson.
Remembrances and condolences can be shared with the family at stevensonfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Stevenson Funeral Home – Dickinson
Funeral service for Harley Wayne Olson, 54, of Watford City, will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, June 14, 2021 at First Lutheran Church in Watford City. Pastor Paul Balaban, Pastor Garrett Gudmunsen, and Rob Favorite will officiate. Burial will follow at Schaefer Cemetery.
Prayer service will be 4:00 p.m. Sunday, June 13 at First Lutheran Church. Visitation to continue until 6:00 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service.