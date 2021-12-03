Harley LaJoie, 85, a longtime Ray, ND resident, died at Tioga Medical Center, Tuesday afternoon, November 30th , 2021. Cremation has taken place, and burial will be at a later date.
Harley William LaJoie was born on March 25 th , 1936, to Lawrence and Eunice (Lemire) LaJoie in Saco, MT. Over the years, the family moved to Ft. Peck, MT, and South Carolina, then returned home to Ray, ND. Harley was an Army veteran, and he was honorably discharged.
In the summer of 1958, Harley met Martha Imsland. The couple was married in Raymond, NE, on October 15, 1958. In 1960, the couple established their home in Ray, where they remained throughout the years.
Harley was a welder by trade and worked in the Alaska and North Dakota oil fields. Harley and Martha enjoyed gardening, camping and fishing on nearby lakes. Harley also enjoyed woodworking, metalworking, and reading Westerns.
Surviving Harley are his stepson, Benjamin (Ann) Elliott of Raymond, NE; stepdaughters, Marlene
Donnelly of Ray, ND, and Helen (Clay) Ringstad of Eagle, NE; stepdaughter-in-law, Nancy Elliott of Greenwood, NE; brother, Lawrence LaJoie, Billings, MT; sister, Shirley Lang, Stevens Point, WI; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Harley was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Martha; sisters, Janet Knox and Jeannine Kutnink; stepson, Bob Elliott; stepson-in-law, Kenneth Donnelly; stepdaughter, Patricia Long; and stepson-in-law, Willie Long.
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Tioga is assisting the family. Friends and family may leave condolences at www.fulkersons.com.
