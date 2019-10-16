Harlene Cole, 81, of Williston, passed away on Tuesday evening, September 17, 2019 at the Bethel Lutheran Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in Williston.
Her Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Williston. Rev. David Maxfield will officiate. Interment of her cremated remains will take place in the Sunset Rest Cemetery in Ray following the service.
Friends are welcome to view pictures and sign a guest book on Friday, October 18, from 9:00 AM until 7:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the church on Saturday.
A complete obituary will be announced by the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.
In lieu of plants and flowers, Harlene’s family prefers that memorials be given to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601 or the charity of your choice.
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Harlene or leave condolences for her family.