Harlen Frenzel, 74
Harlen Frenzel, 74, of Williston, ND, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 22, 2022, surrounded by loved ones, at Trinity Medical Center in Minot, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family.
Harlen was born on May 14, 1947, to Edward and Eleanor (Scholz) Frenzel in Dickinson, ND. He graduated in 1966 from Dawson County High School in Glendive, MT. Harlen served with distinction as a Sergeant in the Air Force during Vietnam. He married his wife, W. Jean Frenzel, in 1969 and the couple had 3 daughters as well as many foster children. He worked for Dowell in the oil fields of MT & ND for 17 years, but ultimately retired from the ND Highway Patrol after 23 years.
He enjoyed reading and watching Westerns, fishing, deer hunting, target shooting, and guessing at Jeopardy questions. After retirement, he spent his time puttering around the house and enjoying his family, especially his 6 grandsons of whom he was most proud. He once said they were his reward for making it thru 4 sisters and 3 daughters!
Harlen was a good, caring man who lived a quiet, faith filled life. The family has heard numerous times since his passing of how he was “one of my favorite people” and about how Harlen impacted people’s lives with joy, wisdom, patience and kindness in equal measure. He will be greatly missed by many.
He was preceded in death by his father Edward (Eddie) Frenzel, mother Eleanor Gaab, brother- in-law Dean Severson, and several favorite family dogs.
Harlen is survived by his wife of 52 years Jean (Foltz), daughters: Aimee Drew of Bismarck ND, Becky (Corwin) Wagner of Williston, ND, and Heidi (Casey Canfield) Bentley of Tioga, ND. Sisters: LaVerne (Tim) Frakes of Walla Walla, WA, Janel (Darrell Evinrude) of Glendive, MT, Annette (Richard) Rime of Walla Walla, WA and Cindy (Dean) Dassinger of Bismarck, ND. Grandsons: Joshua Drew of Due West, SC, Marc DeMarco of Fargo, ND, Noah Bentley of Fargo, ND, Carsen Canfield of Williston, ND, Mason Bentley and Riley Bentley, several nieces, nephews and best canine friend Gilly.
His Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 AM, Friday, January 28, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williston. Fr. Russell Kovash will celebrate the Mass. Vigil services will be held at 7:00 PM, Thursday, January 27, 2022 in the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston.
Interment with military rites will be held at the Dawson County Cemetery in Glendive, MT at 3:00 PM (MST) Friday, January 28, 2022.
Friends may call at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston on Thursday from 1:00 PM until 7:00 PM and at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on Friday one hour prior to services.