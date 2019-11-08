Harlan Lewis Fixen, 63 of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Thursday morning, November 7, 2019 at his home in rural Williston.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday afternoon, November 12, 2019 at 2:00 PM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williston. Father Russel Kovash will officiate and interment will follow in the Riverview Cemetery in Williston.
A Vigil with Rosary will be held Sunday, November 10th at 4:00 PM at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel in Williston.
Harlan Lewis Fixen was born on December 19, 1955 to Harley & Elsie (Novak) Fixen in Williston, North Dakota. He was raised and educated in Williston and graduated from Williston High School Class of 1974. After high school, he continued onto UND-Williston and received an Associate’s degree in Agri-Business.
On October 1, 1977 Harlan was united in marriage to Monica Smith at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Harlan and Monica had four daughters that they loved to spoil; Bonita, Brittany, Shantel and Sapphire.
Family was very important to him. After Monica passed away, he became sole caretaker for Shantel and Sapphire. The lights of his life were his two grandsons, Charlie and Blake.
Through the years, Harlan worked at Gambles and Western Sports. In 1978, Harlan and David Fisketjon started up F & F Sprinklers and Spas. They started a sprinkler service and grew a successful business throughout the years with many satisfied customers. He also helped Uncle Pete Binde with farm work while growing up.
He was a proud Eagle Scout of Troop 371, as well as a member of Moose Lodge 239. Harlan was an avid hunter and fisherman.
He enjoyed many years of camping and fishing in New Town, where he had a cabin. He took many trips to Canada to go bear hunting. When Monica was alive, they enjoyed traveling to many areas, such as; Mexico, Alaska, Nova Scotia, and they took many cruises.
He had many talents, which included his cooking and his carpentry. He made custom fishing rods, canes, did stonework, and created stained glass pieces. He was a walking encyclopedia of DIY projects.
Harlan was a big advocate for children with disabilities. In 2005, Harlan, along with Monica, were named the Special Needs Adoptive Family of the Year by the State of North Dakota.
He was a big hockey fan. He held season tickets for numerous years for the UND Fighting Sioux. Go Fighting Sioux!
Surviving Harlan are his adoring daughters; Bonita (Tracy) Bergstrom, Brittany (Jordan) Lyons, Shantel and Sapphire; grandchildren, Charlie Lewis and Blake Leo; sisters, Carolyn Fixen, Karen (Dave) Bercier; brother, Gary (Laurel) Fixen; mother-in-law, Kathleen Smith; brothers-in-law, Perry Smith, Neil (Roberta) Smith, Brad (Michelle) Smith; numerous nieces and nephews; uncle, James Fixen; aunt, Darlene Benth; special friend, Denise Folsom; cousin who was more like a sister, Bonnie Scott; and special family friends, Dave and Jake Fisketjon.
Preceded in death by his wife; Monica; parents, Harley and Elsie Fixen; father-in-law, Ronald Smith; brother-in-law, Rodney Smith; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends may call at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home on Monday, November 11th from 9:00 AM until 6:00 PM and for the hour preceding the Funeral Mass at the church on Tuesday.
