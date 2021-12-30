Purchase Access

Hamed Juma Sr.'s public visitation will be on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 from 12-4 PM at the Springan Stevenson Funeral Home in Stanley, ND. His Funeral Service will be held at the

Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ross, ND on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Pastor Janet Gwin will officiate. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery in Ross, North Dakota.

The Funeral Service will be broadcast, you can view Hamed’s service directly on his obituary page on our website www.springanstevenson.com.

Springan Stevenson Funeral Home of Stanley have been entrusted with arrangements and services. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.springanstevenson.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Hamed Juma, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
