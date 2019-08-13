H. Roy Olin, 71
H. Roy Olin age 71, of Crosby, ND passed away on August 7, 2019 at his home in Crosby.
Roy Olin passed away August 7, 2019 after a brave battle with cancer. He was one of five children born to Lloyd and Janice Olin on September 20, 1946. Roy graduated from Crosby High School in 1964 and joined the United States Army in October 1964. Honorably discharged in October 1967 his military experience had a lifelong impact as he continued his service and dedication through various veterans organizations.
Following his years in the military, Roy attended classes at NDSU. He returned to Crosby and devoted 40 plus years farming with his father.
Roy had a passion for horses, roping, and rodeos. He trained his horses and took pride in competing as well as training others in the sport. Roy was accomplished in wood working, crafting knives, servicing guns, and car body repair. He enjoyed working with youth and sharing his expertise with horses, woodworking and leather work.
Roy was a dependable member of the Crosby Ambulance and American Legion Honor Guard. He enjoyed hunting trips to Montana, rodeos and stock shows. Roy was an avid reader of many types of books, which is probably why he was a competitive chair participant for Jeopardy every day at four o’clock.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Janice Olin and a brother, Ron Olin. He is survived by his siblings, Marie Neumann, Grand Forks, ND, Joan Overbo, Ashley ND, and Gary Olin (Darla), Redway, CA, and nieces, Liz (Jeff) Overbo, Jan Overbo, and Tracey (Robert) Wishek. Roy was a great uncle to Adam. Hannah, and Anne.
A memorial service will be held at Concordia Lutheran Church, Crosby N.D. at 11:00 on Thursday, August 15, 2019. Internment of ashes will be at North Dakota Veterans Cemetery at 2:00 on Friday, August 16, 2019.
Stakston-Martin Funeral Home of Crosby, ND is in charge of arrangements.