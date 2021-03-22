Gregory Wayne McLaughlin, 64
Gregory Wayne McLaughlin, 64, of Stanley, ND passed away Friday, March 12, 2021 at his residence in Stanley, ND.
He was born on December 29, 1956 in Indianapolis, IN to Charles and Annette McLaughlin, later moving to Michigan, when Greg was five. Baby boy #2, Charles Randall McLaughlin was born. Randy has one daughter Heather McLaughlin and one granddaughter. Three years later they decided to add another member to the family and they adopted a little sister Sheri Ann.
He grew up and attended school in Phoenix AZ. When he was young he worked at his father’s gas station. He was a painter for most of his early adult life until 1980 when he moved to North Dakota to work in the oil field. That is where he met his wife Tammy. To whom he is still with to this day and always will be.
He loved the outdoors and was a very avid fisherman. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with his daughters on the fish bank. Mostly he enjoyed being with his best friend and the love of his life Tammy. They lived through hard times, easy times, good times, bad times, heart ache and heart break. But managed to work through it all and stay together for 40+ years.
He is survived by his wife, Tammy of 40+ years; three daughters, Kristine (Zach) Upchurch and their daughters, Brooklynn and Gabriella; daughter, Tia McLaughlin and her daughters, Ruthann and Sophia; daughter, Tara (Joe) Bruhn and their three children, Sienna, Kianna and Waylon.
He was preceded in death by both his parents, and one infant grandson.
He will be greatly missed by everyone that knew him he always had a smile on his face and was always good for a joke or two. He was always loved wherever he went and rarely ever got upset with anyone.
There are no services scheduled for Gregory.