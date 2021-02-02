Gregory Allen Hudson, 70

Gregory Allen Hudson, age 70 of Laurel, MT passed away January 27, 2021. He was born November 8, 1950, to Marjorie (Hudson) Crough, in Fargo, ND. Raised by his grandparents, Willard and Thelma Hudson. Greg grew up and attended school in Williston, ND, where he graduated in 1968. Following High School, Greg joined the United States Army. In 1969-1970, Greg proudly served his country in Viet Nam, where he was a member of the 101st Air Borne, Delta Raiders.
Greg returned home, and married the love of his life, Cheryl Grace Tibbits, on March 11, 1972. Shortly after, Greg and Cheryl started their lives together in MT, working various farm and ranch jobs all over the state. Lambert, Ismay, Molt, and White Sulphur Springs, just to name a few. Greg loved the farm and ranch life, of which let him be outdoors.
Greg was active in all the communities he lived in participating in Jaycees, Hunter Safety Instructor, School Board, and 4-H. He loved to hunt and fish, played and coached softball, bowled league, and shot pool on leagues. Greg very rarely missed any activity involving/supporting his children and other family members. His personality brought laughter and smiles to most everybody he met, whether it was telling jokes, making a goofy face, or just being there to talk and listen. Greg was the oldest of all the grandkids, but instead of being a cousin to them, he acted more like their big brother. His entire family, which included brothers/sister, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, etc., were a huge part of his life.
Greg is survived by his son, Wade Hudson, daughter Wendy (Todd) Moore, and 2 grandchildren, Allizah and Baby Moore, a grand puppy, Kona, his two brothers, Terry Hudson (Robyn) and Marvin Johnson, one sister, Robin Maisey, along with many other family and friends.
Greg is preceded in death by wife, Cheryl (Tibbits) Hudson, son, Shawn Gregory Hudson, his mother, grandparents, brother John Crough, along with various aunts, uncles, a few cousins, and a nephew.
Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life along with Military Honors and internment at the National Veterans Cemetery in Laurel, MT will be scheduled at a later date.Donations can be made to a Veterans place of your choosing or Congregational Church of Molt.