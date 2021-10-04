Grant Benjamin Koivisto, 29

Grant Benjamin Koivisto, age 29, of Williston, North Dakota, formerly of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, North Dakota.
His Funeral was held on Monday afternoon, October 4, 2021 at the Life Church Assembly of God in Williston. Pastor Tanner Collette officiated, and interment was in the Riverview Cemetery in Williston
He was born on February 20, 1992 in Scottsdale, Arizona, to Paul and Ruth Koivisto.
Grant was raised in Phoenix, Arizona. He graduated from Horizon High School in Paradise Valley, Arizona in 2010. He moved to Williston, North Dakota in 2012, where he met Heidi Meredith, the love of his life. They were married on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2015. Grant worked most of his younger years at Discount Tire in both Arizona and Minnesota. He then moved to Williston and worked in the oilfield at Nabors Drilling, NOV and Drop Tine Drill Bits.
Grant’s move and marriage helped him to endeavor in his faith life. Grant enjoyed his close friends in Williston, they were precious escorts in his walk of faith. In his free time, he loved to fish, golf, play card games, snowboard, play hockey and tease everyone he loved. His presence lit up the room. Grant’s contagious smile and humor will be greatly missed.
Grant was raised in Phoenix, Arizona, he is survived by wife Heidi, three sons, Miles, Daxon and Emmett and fourth expected son. His parents Paul and Ruth Koivisto, siblings Eric (Lesli) Koivisto, Ryan (Michele) Koivisto, Janel Koivisto, Renee (Anthony) Jacobson, Greg (Shanna) Koivisto, Doug (Carley) Koivisto, Rachel (Bryan) Janckila, Brita (Erik) Kariniemi, Dayna (Shane) Simonson, Elizabeth (Dan) Jacobson, Alex, Nikki (Bruce) Simonson and 89 nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by nephews Tyler Jacobson and Hayden Simonson.