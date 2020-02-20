Grace Syverson, 96, of Tioga, ND, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the Tioga Long term Care in Tioga, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Tioga is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com
Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, February 24, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church in Tioga, ND. Pastor Richard Carr will officiate and interment will be in the Zion Cemetery in Tioga, ND. Friends may call at the church on Monday one hour prior to services.