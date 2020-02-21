Grace Syverson, 96

Heaven gained an angel when Grace went to meet her Lord and Savior on February 18, 2020 at the Tioga Long term Care in Tioga, ND.
Grace Margaret (Kleven) Syverson was born to Mathias and Gina Kleven on November 25, 1923 along with her twin sister, Gladys Gibbs in Pleasant Valley Township, Williams County in North Dakota. She graduated high school in Tioga and then worked as a maid for awhile.
She married Roy E. Syverson on November 1, 1941 and they had four boys; Terry, Earl, Steve and Robert.
Grace held several positions following her marriage including clerking at the local grocery store, running a snack bar at the bowling alley with Christine (Mac) Monagle. Back then she was known for her delicious caramel rolls. Later on she worked for Robert Mowdy as his secretary and later worked for Air Heaters for Mr. Muckelrath.
She was very involved in the National and Local WMF. Grace’s main priority was church, she loved everything about it from teaching Sunday School to helping in the kitchen, plus other activities too numerous to share. She was a member of the Senior Citizens where she served as President for several years.
Grace loved playing cards, gardening and spending time with her friends and family. She loved and lived life to the fullest.
Grace is survived by her sons, Terry O. (Lilo) Syverson and children, Doris, Kristine and Terry Jr.; Earl D. (Susan) Syverson and children, Melissa, Rory and Jennifer; Steve Syverson and children, Desiray, Stephanie and Christopher; Robert L. (Joni) Syverson and children, Ryan and Lynsay; and numerous great grandchildren. She loved them all so very much. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, and numerous friends and family that she loved.
Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, February 24, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church in Tioga, ND. Pastor Richard Carr will officiate and interment will be in the Zion Cemetery in Tioga, ND.
Friends may call at the church on Monday one hour prior to services.
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Tioga is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com