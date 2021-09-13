Grace Langved, 87
Grace Inga Langved passed away peacefully in her sleep in the morning hours of September 10, 2021 surrounded by her friends and family, at the Tioga Nursing Home in Tioga, ND.
Grace was born on November 21, 1933 to Fred G. Pierson and Inga Olson in the Lindahl Township North of Tioga, North Dakota. She was reared there and attended school in Lindahl. Grace was baptized and confirmed at the St. Olaf Church near Tioga. She had seven sisters and one brother. Grace has always loved everyone in her family, but really loved the large family that she was so blessed to have.
Grace was united in marriage to Roy D. Langved on June 12, 1953 in Passo, Washington. After they married, they established their home in Tioga, ND.
In her younger years, Grace worked as a CNA at the Tioga Medical Hospital. During her many years of service, she enjoyed working as a Norwegian Translator for the patients who didn’t speak a word of English. This served an extremely valuable service as she translated doctors orders to these patients. Her patience and caring nature made this service seem completely effortless to her as she was able to relate better with the patients.
Roy and Grace moved and made their home and farmstead in the Pleasant Valley Township, Williams County, South East of Tioga in 1969. Grace was heavily involved with the day-to-day operation of the family farmstead. She loved to cook and bake. Grace would always ensure that the farmhands had plenty of delicious food to eat while they worked. From branding, planting or harvest, she was there not only to ensure that all the items got done, but that no one was hungry while they did it.
Grace and Roy really enjoyed attending the White Earth Rodeo. For many years they would enjoy the events and spent many nights camping there. Her favorite event was watching the bull riding. Not only did Roy and Grace enjoy traveling, they didn’t stay confined to the borders of the United States. Their travels often found themselves visiting other countries like Mexico and Canada. Their travels would also find themselves spending months at a time in areas like Las Vegas, New Orleans and Washington State. Grace enjoyed watching the Minnesota Vikings play football with Roy. Grace prepared food for the games and enjoyed spending time with others as they watched the games.
They had 4 children and Grace went on to enjoy 6 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren.
After the passing of her husband Roy, in 1992, Grace lived with her son Gary helping him with the farmstead. She then moved to Tioga, ND in 2010.
Grace always enjoyed gardening throughout her life. She not only enjoyed keeping her flowers, she enjoyed growing and canning her vegetables.
Grace loved to collect angels. She was always surrounded by angels that she had collected from all over ND. Grace enjoyed attending the Medora Musical accompanied by her sister Alma and/or her daughter Rita.
She is survived by her daughter, Rita (Sam) Uran of New Town, ND; her son, Steven Langved of Tioga, ND; sisters, Emma Offerdahl of Dickinson, ND, Alma Lalim of Minot, ND and Lila Perzinski of Tioga, ND; and brother-in-law, Art Langved.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy; two sons, Tommy and Gary; parents, Fred and Inga; brother, Carl; three sisters, Gena, Jennie and Clara; nephews, Rodney Iverson and David Lalim; nieces, Linda Iverson, Susan Kuntz and Cindy Knoshaug; brothers-in-law, Thomas and Bob Langved, Carl Lalim, Bud Knoshaug, Mike Perzinski, Clayton Offerhahl, Bud Osborn and Harold Sandvold; sister-in-law, Gloria Osborn; father-in-law, Tom Langved, and mother-in-law, Agnes Langved.
Grace’s Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, September 18, 2021 at the First Lutheran Church in Tioga, ND. Pastor Mike Burns will officiate. Burial will be in the United Cemetery in Tioga, ND.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Friday, September 17, 2021 at the First Lutheran Church in Tioga, ND and an hour prior to services at the church.
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Tioga is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.fulkersons.com.
The Funeral Service will be broadcast, please follow the link on Grace’s service information on our website www.fulkersons.com.