Gordon Patrick Falcon, 75
Gordon Patrick Falcon, 75 of Trenton, ND, passed away Dec. 19, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family gathering will be held with military honors. Following this there will be a Celebration of Life at the American Legion in Williston at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, December 30th, 2020 for all to attend. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston, ND is assisting the family.
Gordon was born Sept. 29, 1945 to Pat and Permila (Hayes) Falcon in Williston, ND. He grew up in Trenton along with his six younger siblings, numerous cousins, Aunts and Uncles. Being a Falcon meant wherever he went, there was always family….and shenanigans, which made for great stories and lots of laughs!
He attended school in Trenton and at the age of 17, joined the Navy which would continue on for 20 years as a Seabee.
Bee. His honors, medals and awards included, the Vietnam Campaign ribbon; Vietnam Service Medal (3); Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross w/ Palm Unit Citation; Navy Expeditionary Medal, Antarctic Service Medal; Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal; three Good Conduct awards (Gene only had 1); Combat Action Ribbon; M-16 Expert Rifle Medal; and the Joint Service Commendation Medal. He was so proud to serve his country and we were so proud of him for doing so!
He was on leave when he met his one true love, Donna (Miller). It was always our favorite love story, they met and 2 weeks later, they married. 48 years, 3 children (Melissa, Mike and Misty) and 6 grandkids (Jaxon, Shelby, Presley, Carson, Lainey and Case) they were still going strong.
In 1984, he retired from the U.S. Navy after being stationed overseas, California, Maine and Pennsylvania, he decided it was time to move back home to Trenton ND. Here he worked for the Trenton Water Dept., Buckskin Bingo (oh how he loved to give grief to all the bingo attendees), Aqua Envirotech and Trenton School. He served on the TISA Board for 8 years and was a member of the American Legion.
Dad was always the first to crack a joke and make people smile, his quick wit and humor were like no other! First to lend a hand, never wanting or expecting anything in return. First to offer his opinion or advice, whether you wanted it or not. If you started an argument with him, it could last for hours and you had better be prepared to be wrong, as Dad was always “right”.
Papa enjoyed absolutely anything the grandkids were involved in and you can be sure he would be the loudest spectator at any said event, sometimes to the dismay of the refs at bball games.
You could always find him with a cup of coffee in his hand. He enjoyed reading, watching TV, fishing, Raiders Football games, and playing and winning at the casinos. He was also our “Tim the tool man Taylor” or Mr. Fix It, however things being level or straight was highly overrated.
He was a big believer in “nothing goes to waste”. He loved his music, Willy Nelson and his dad, Pat’s fiddle playing, being some of his favorites.
He had an incredible presence and larger than life personality, to say he will be missed would be an understatement! He asked for so very little, but gave so very much! He will forever be held in our hearts.
Gordon is survived by his wife, Donna; his children, Melissa (Jory) Meyer, Mike Falcon and Misty (Lance) Powell; Grandchildren, Jaxon and Shelby Meyer and Presley, Lainey and Case Powell; his three brothers, Rockie Theilman, Patrick Falcon, Rick Falcon; Four step-brothers, Joe Dickerson, Vern Dickerson, Terry Dickerson and Bill Dickerson; two sisters, Gina Jaschke and Carol Lee; one step-sister, Ann Dickerson.
Gordon was preceded in death by his parents. Pat and Bernie (step-mom) Falcon and Permila Hayes; his brothers, Gary Falcon, Phil Falcon and Randy Falcon and his grandson, Carson Powell.