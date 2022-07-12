Gordon Dale Brokaw, 77, of Williston, ND, and Red Lodge, MT, passed away from complications of a stroke on Thursday, July 7th, at Billings Clinic Hospital in Billings, MT, surrounded by family.
His funeral will be held at Lutheran Brethren Church in Williston, ND, at 2:00 pm on July 16th, with Pastor Ron Erickson as the officiant. Visiting hours will be at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston, ND, on July 15th from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. After the funeral, Gordon's wishes were to be cremated and to have his ashes spread on the Brokaw Farm in Williston, ND, and at his place in Red Lodge, MT.
Gordon Dale Brokaw was born on May 24, 1945, in Williston, ND, to H. Dale Brokaw and Evelyn (Lindvig) Brokaw. He was raised on the family farm, where he eventually returned to take over the farming operation. He attended grade school at Palmer School, grades 1st through 8th; then, in 1963, he graduated from Williston High School in Williston, ND. Gordon went on to college at UND-Williston College Extension Center for two years, then moved to Grand Forks, ND, to attend UND to complete his accounting degree.
After college, Gordon went to work for Arthur Anderson in Chicago, IL. While living in Chicago, he was drafted into the U.S. Army, serving in Vietnam for 19 months during his three years of service. After being discharged from the U.S. Army, he returned to Chicago, IL, and continued his work for Arthur Anderson. Gordon eventually moved to Seattle, WA, where he worked for Safeco® Insurance. In the mid-'80s, Gordon returned home to Williston, ND, to help his dad with the farming operation. He also worked at First National Bank and then Western Cooperative Credit Union. The credit union is where he met the love of his life, Susan Rutz. On May 26th, 1990, Gordon and Susan Rutz married. To this union, they had two children, Jacob and Emily.
Gordon had many enjoyments in his life, such as his wife, children, the family farm, morning coffee at the elevator, and Dakota Farms, enjoying his "toys," and spending his time in Montana. Gordon made many friends throughout his life that he cared for dearly. Even though he may not physically be with us, he will always make his presence known.
Surviving Gordon is his wife Susan (Rutz) Brokaw, Daughter Kate Brokaw of Coleharber, ND, and her daughters Shelby (Jake) Dufford and Stella. Son Jacob Brokaw of Williston, ND. Daughter Emily Brokaw of Bismarck, ND. Sister Linda (Jim) Irgens of Horseshoe Bay, TX, their children Kristen Jones (and her son Jaden), and Steven Irgens, all of Williston, ND.
Preceding Gordon in his death are his parents, Dale and Evelyn Brokaw, in-laws Almer and Janet Rutz, his grandparents, and several aunts and uncles.
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Gordon or leave condolences for his family.