Gordon Boyce Sheehan, 78

Gordon Boyce Sheehan of Livingston, MT, passed away April 23rd, 2021, at Livingston HealthCare. His daughters, Nicole and Serena, were by his side.
Gordon was born August 4, 1942, to Lehon and Mildred Sheehan of Sidney, MT. After a stint in the Navy, he returned to Sidney and spent much of his life in the area living in Wolf Point, Billings, Fairview, and Bainville. For many years, Gordon worked in the oil rigs and as a meat cutter. He cut meat for 15+ years at Albertson’s in Williston, ND, before his retirement. He moved to Livingston in 2014 to be closer to family.
He is survived by his children, Valerie (Dale) Jones of Billings, MT, Mindy Skeens of Bremerton, WA, Scott (Kim) Sheehan of Grand Forks, ND. Nicole (Chris) Beyer of Livingston, MT, Serena (Thom) Sutherland of Kirkland, WA, and Vanessa Sheehan of Malta, MT; his brother, Daniel Sheehan of Pearland, TX; as well as his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Gordon was preceded in death by his parents; son, Eric; sisters Judy Baxter, Lola Dean, Barb Howes; and brother, Rodney.
Gordon was a simple, no-frills kind of man with a quiet strength and gentle spirit. Always quick with a joke and smile, he loved a good western, a game of cribbage, Bingo night, and BBQs with family and friends. He is truly loved and truly missed.
Franzen-David Funeral Home and Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. Details for his service are forthcoming and will be shared with close family and friends.