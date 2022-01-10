Gloria Smith Hansen, 94, of Williston, ND, passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022 at her residence in Williston, ND with her family by her side. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign the register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com
Gloria Belle Christensen was born in Dickinson, ND on June 20,1927 to Christian M. & Agnes (Dubisar) Christensen. She was raised on the family farm NW of New England, ND and went to a country school through the 8th grade. She graduated from New England High School in 1944. After graduation she went to Washington, D.C. to work for the FBI. Representatives from the FBI were sent to various schools interviewing high school senior women to come to work as the men were being drafted.
It was in D.C. Gloria met her future husband, Carl Smith at a square dance at a nearby Army Base.
They were married in Okeene, Oklahoma in 1947. Their son, Douglas was born in Enid, OK in 1949. Shortly after, they moved to Terminal, TX where Carl was employed by Halliburton. In 1952 they moved to Dickinson, ND where Carl managed a Texaco gas station. Yolanda, Sandra, Diana & Craig were all born in Dickinson, ND. Gloria’s father decided it was time to leave the farm and bought a mobile home park and sales lot. He added family members as partners. In 1961 Carl & Gloria moved their family to Williston to manage the sales lot for ideal Mobile Homes. They were members of the Methodist Church where they made many longtime family friends. After Ideal closed in 1985, Carl & Gloria opened Smith’s Camper & Mobile Home Supplies, which closed a few years later due to Carl’s health. Carl passed away in 1998. Carl & Gloria had many years enjoying camping, traveling and square & round dancing together.
Gloria met Fred Hansen through her continued participation in Cardiac Rehab and they were married in 2000. Gloria’s family grew to include Fred’s three children and their extended families. Fred passed away in 2016. Fred & Gloria enjoyed traveling, playing cards at the Williston Heritage Center & were members of Faith United Methodist Church. For many years Gloria enjoyed sewing, gardening, cooking, baking, crocheting. She also enjoyed playing cards & dominoes with her “Briarwood family”.
Gloria is survived by her children, Douglas Smith, Bismarck, ND, Yolanda (Jim) Fransen, Queen creek, AZ, Sandra Smith, Mesa, Az, Diana (Tim) Anderson, Casper, WY and Craig (Barry) Kawamoto, Waikoloa, HI; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Arlene (Ivan) Kloefkorn, Spearfish, SD and Bertha Christensen, Glen Ullin, ND;and numerous nieces & nephews. Other survivors include Fred’s children, Ralph (DeeAnne) Hansen, Moorehead, MN, Doug Hansen, Williston, ND, Valorie (Rick) Berge, O’Fallen, MO and their families.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Carl Smith and Fred Hansen; brothers, Milbern Christensen and Jim Christensen; sister, Cherie Morris; brother-in-law, Bill Morris; daughter-in-law, Leslee Smith; son-in-law, David Abel and an infant grandson & great-granddaughter. Also Fred's daughter-in-law, Wanda Hansen.