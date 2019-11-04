Gloria Peterson, 81
Gloria Peterson, 81, of Tioga passed away at the Tioga Medical Center on Friday, October 25, 2019, in Tioga, ND.
In keeping with Gloria’s wishes, cremation has taken place. Her celebration of life service will be held Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 12 pm at Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Tioga, ND. Pastor Mike Burns will be officiating. Friends may call on Thursday, November 7th, from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm at Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Tioga, ND.
