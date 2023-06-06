Gloria M. Inman Jun 6, 2023 Jun 6, 2023 Updated 51 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gloria M. Inman passed away on June 4 th , 2023 at her home in Williston, North Dakota.Continue sharing memories of Gloria on our webpage www.eversoncoughlin.com To plant a tree in memory of Gloria Inman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Internet Load comments Most Popular House 'not haunted,' but it has a cool story Sundby to be inducted into Hall of Fame 1,000 frac tanks to be auctioned by Williston Tank Getting to know Miss North Dakota and Miss North Dakota Teen Man dies after rock strikes car he was driving Year went by in blink of eye for recently crowned Miss North Dakotas Williston mayor announces new City Administrator Vandalism closes skate park New managing editor arrives in Williston He returned to the US for his daughter’s wedding — he left with a $42,000 hospital bill