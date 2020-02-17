Glenna Parker Morehouse, 94

Glenna Parker Morehouse passed away Friday January 31 at Miller Pointe in Mandan ND.
Glenna was born May 13, 1925 to Aris and Emma (Crouch) Parker in Nashville, MO. She married Dean (Dick) Morehouse on November 27, 1945 in New Mexico. They made their home in Williston ND. Together they ran Morehouse Realty and farmed. Glenna had various other jobs but her two most favorite were working at Thomas Auto and being a greeter at Walmart.
Glenna is survived by her daughter Lorri Knox (Mike), Bismarck ND and her two granddaughters, Sydney and Keara Knox.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dick and her son, Richard Morehouse.
Glenna will be buried at the Bismarck VA Cemetery along with her husband and son later this year.
Those who have gone before us are blessed for eternity.
Love your family.