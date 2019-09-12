Glenn Moore, 87
Glenn Moore, 87, passed away on Monday, September 9th, 2019 in Williston, ND. He was born in Crosby, ND on May 31, 1932 and grew up on the farm northwest of Fortuna. His fondest memories of childhood all centered around Skjermo Lake and the family homestead, hunting with his uncle Arnold. His uncles, George and Arnold Skjermo, were a great joy to him. In his early teens, he and his sister Frances moved to Westby to attend high school. He graduated in 1950, and then joined the Air Force shortly thereafter. He was stationed in Japan for 18 months during the Korean War.
After serving in the military, he moved to California, where he began working for Western Union. There he met Marian, and they were married in 1964. He eventually landed a job as a computer technician for Air Force Communications at McClellan AFB in Sacramento. He worked there for many years, while he and Marian raised their two boys, but he always missed North Dakota. Each summer vacation he would pack up his family and take us all to Westby, where we enjoyed a refreshing break from life in the suburbs. When he retired, he moved to the Bitterroot Valley in western Montana, to be closer to his grandchildren. Finally, in 2015, he moved back home to North Dakota again.
Glenn is survived by his two sons, Dr. Jason Moore of Williston and Dr. Kevin (Vicki) Moore of Dayton, TN; his sister, Dorothy Siebold, of Milford, Iowa; two nephews, Doug (Cindi) Seibold of Spencer, IA; Dean (Daleen) Seibold of Okoboji, IA; and eight grandchildren, Joel, Daniel, Ian, Thaddeus, Gabrielle, Cristine, Liam, and Andrew. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dallas and Florence (Skjermo) Moore, and his siblings Hazel Moore, Frances Rivers and Dalton Moore.
A private graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, September 13, 2019 at the Hillside Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Williston, ND. Pastor Brian Martin will officiate.