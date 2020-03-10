Glenn Allen Amundson, 64, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Sunday afternoon, March 8, 2020 at CHI St. Alexius Health Williston Medical Center.
His Funeral Service will be celebrated Thursday afternoon, March 12, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Williston. Rev. Dave Maxfield will officiate and interment will follow in the Riverview Cemetery in Williston.
Glenn was born March 8th 1956 to Bernt and Ruby Amundson of Alamo, ND. He grew up on the family farm and attended school grades 1-12 in Alamo. He worked at the Alamo Elevator while in high school. He later moved to Williston and began working for Smestad Implement for a short while then found his niche working for Vizina Ready Mix for the following 35 years. He was formally working for Marquis Metal Works at the time of his passing.
He was united in marriage May 8, 1976 to Delores (Tormaschy). They were blessed with two sons, Jeff and Kevin.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Delores of 43 years, two sons, Jeff (Lindsay) Amundson, Kevin Amundson, granddaughters, Bailey and Sadie, his brother, LeRoy (Cheryl) Amundson, his sisters, Ruby (Ron) Sylte, Audrey (Mike) Yanke, and Colleen (Rod) Johnson; his brothers-in-law, Willard (Luane), Walter (Tracy), Warren (Vicki) Tormaschy, numerous nieces and nephews, as well as extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Bernt and Ruby Amundson and father-in-law William Tormaschy.
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Glenn or leave condolences for his family.
Friends may call at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home on Wednesday from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM and at the church on Thursday for the hour preceding the funeral service.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.