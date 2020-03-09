Glenn Allen Amundson, 64
Glenn Allen Amundson, 64, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Sunday afternoon, March 8, 2020 at CHI St. Alexius Health Williston Medical Center.
His Funeral Service will be celebrated Thursday afternoon, March 12, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Williston. Rev. Dave Maxfield will officiate and interment will follow in the Riverview Cemetery in Williston.
Friends may call at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home on Wednesday from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM and at the church on Thursday for the hour preceding the funeral service.
