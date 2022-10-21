Glenda M. Nygaard, 75, of Crosby, passed away at the St. Luke’s Hospital in Crosby on Thursday afternoon, October 20, 2022.

Her Funeral Service and a complete obituary will be announced by Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.

