Glenda M. Nygaard, 75 Oct 21, 2022

Glenda M. Nygaard, 75, of Crosby, passed away at the St. Luke's Hospital in Crosby on Thursday afternoon, October 20, 2022.

Her Funeral Service and a complete obituary will be announced by Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.

Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Glenda or leave condolences for her family.

To plant a tree in memory of Glenda Nygaard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.