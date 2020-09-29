Glen C. Hager, 57, of Battleview, passed away in Fargo, ND on Friday, September 25, 2020. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Tioga is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com
His Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Powers Lake, ND. Pastor Kayla Hill will officiate. Friends may call at the Church one hour prior to services.
The Memorial Service will be broadcast, please follow the link on Glen’s service information on our website www.fulkersons.com.
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.