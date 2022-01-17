Gladys Sandaker, 83
Gladys Sandaker, 83, of Williston, passed away at Saint Alexius Medical Center surrounded by her family, in Bismarck on Tuesday afternoon, January 11, 2022.
Her Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at First Lutheran Church in Williston. Rev. Jeanne Madsen will officiate. Interment in Riverview Cemetery will follow the funeral service. To view the service livestream and sign the online guestbook, visit www.eversonfuneralhome.com.
Friends may call at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Monday, January 17, from 1:00 PM until 7:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the church on Tuesday.
Gladys was born October 6, 1938, to Martin and Lottie (Larson) Botten. She was the middle sister to Lorrain and Jean, and they were raised in Minnesota and North Dakota. While growing up, she loved going fishing with her parents and sisters on Sundays. Gladys graduated in 1956 from Williston High School. While a senior in high school, she got a job at JCPenney’s in Williston where she worked for over 40 years.
On October 6, 1956, also on her 18th birthday, she married Maurice (Sonny) Sandaker at First Lutheran Church in Williston. Together they were blessed with four daughters and one son. They were married for 62 years before Sonny’s passing in 2018.
Gladys enjoyed quilting, bingo, and casinos. Her favorite activity was playing cards and dice games with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, particularly 31 and Left-Center-Right, or any game they wanted to play. They all knew Grandma Gladys was up for anything!
Gladys and Sonny purchased a lot at Blacktail Dam where the entire family spent over 50 years of summers boating and fishing and just being together as a family. Their Blacktail lot was a place for comfort, love, and happiness, a place for all to come and join the Sandaker family any time they wanted.
Holidays were always a big thing for Gladys. She loved having her family all together under one roof and having a house full of people. Every Christmas, there were many traditional Norwegian foods, including Krumkake, Rommegrot, Rosettes, Sandbakkels, flatbread, lefsa, and lutefisk, all made by Gladys.
In 2012, Gladys and Sonny built a home in Queen Creek, Arizona, where they enjoyed their winter months. There is a long ledge in the backyard that Gladys would feed the birds every afternoon. She drew quite the flock of birds each season!
Gladys was an amazing mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She touched many people’s lives with her love, laughter, and kindness. She is survived by her five children: Shelly (Steve) Lehrkamp, of Herried, SD; Lori Sandaker (Leigh Parker) of Flagstaff, AZ; Mary (Bob) Kupper of Mandan, ND; Wendy (Vaughn) Bloxham of Williston, ND; and Brad Sandaker of Williston, ND. Also, her beloved dog Chloe.
Her Grandchildren: Shane (Christine) Lehrkamp, Stacey (Jesse) Greve, Shan Lehrkamp (Casey Rossow), Nicole Sandaker Masters, Michael Sandaker Masters, Ceisha (Tom) Leingang, Katie (Calvin) Anderson, Jen (Joey) Lafave, Heather (Rob) Breuer, Joshua Bloxham (Shelby Hanson), and Taylor (Avery) Knoll.
Her Great-Grandchildren: Mallory, Haille, Hannah, Kinlee, Todd, Maya, Brooklyn, Kylee, Trevor, Parker, Andie, Owen, Ava, Jack, Myles, Kaiden, and Beckham, plus two great-grandchildren due in January 2022.
Her siblings and in-laws: Lorraine Nelson and Jean (Ron) Erdmann; sisters-in-law: Aone Adams, Linda (Dave) Vickery, Marilyn Sandaker; brothers-in-law: John (Marlene) Sandaker, and Tom (Nora) Sandaker; and many nieces and nephews.
Proceeding Gladys in death were her husband Sonny, her parents Martin & Lottie Botten; father-in-law and mother-in-law Clarence and Bertha Sandaker; her brothers-in-law Lyle Nelson, Charlie Adams, Sylvan Sandaker; sister-in-law Beverly Larson; and her grandson Jacob Bloxham.
It broke our hearts to lose you, but you didn’t go alone, for part of us went with you, the day God called you home.
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Gladys or leave condolences for her family.