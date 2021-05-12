Gladys Benth, 96
Gladys Benth, 96, of Williston, North Dakota passed away Tuesday evening, May 11, 2021 at the Bethel Lutheran Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Williston.
Her Funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, May 17, 2021 at First Lutheran Church in Williston. Rev. Jeanne Madsen and Rev. Sheldon Sorenson will officiate. Interment in Riverview Cemetery will follow the funeral service.
Friends may call at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Sunday, May 16 from 1:00 PM until 5:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the church on Monday.
