Gladys Benth, 96
Gladys Benth, 96, of Williston, North Dakota passed away Tuesday evening, May 11, 2021 at the Bethel Lutheran Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Williston.
Her Funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, May 17, 2021 at First Lutheran Church in Williston. Rev. Jeanne Madsen and Rev. Sheldon Sorenson will officiate. Interment in Riverview Cemetery will follow the funeral service.
Friends may call at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Sunday, May 16 from 1:00 PM until 5:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the church on Monday.
Gladys Beatrice Lee was born on October 10th, 1924 to Gertrude (Underdahl) and Emil H. Lee. She was raised and educated in the Hebron Township Pioneer School and in Williston.
On December 31, 1948, Gladys married Clayton Benth at the First Lutheran Church in Williston, ND. As Clayton would say…”we celebrated 71 years, 5 months, and 7 days together.” They raised four children; C. David, Greg, Dawn, and Brett.
Gladys was a kind, loving, thoughtful and faithful friend, a blessing to her family, and all who knew her. She worked at Busy Bee Cleaners and J.C. Penny until her eyesight began to fail.
Gladys was a member of the First Lutheran Church, the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary, and Sons of Norway.
She is survived by her sons, C.David (Peggy) of Gillette, WY, Brett (Darcy) of Auburn, WA, daughter, Dawn (Randy) Selvig of Fairview, MT; 9 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; 1 great grandchild.
Gladys was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clayton; son, Greg; sisters, Clara, Pearl Traux, Clara Theige, Hazel, Milly Benth; brothers, E. Gerhard, Herman, James, Kermit and Lloyd.
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrance of Gladys or leave condolences for her family.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.