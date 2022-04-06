Gertrude Christianson, 98, of Williston, passed away at CHI Saint Alexius Health Center in Williston on Saturday afternoon, April 2, 2022.
Her Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel in Williston. Interment in Riverview Cemetery will follow the funeral service.
Friends may call at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Friday from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service on Saturday.
Gertrude (Gert) Pleym Christianson was born at Christine, ND on May 1, 1923, to Axel and Tonetta Pleym. She went to country school and two years of high school in Christine ND as well. Her folks moved to a small farm near Clitheral MN. She finished her last two years of high school in Battle Lake, MN.
After high school, she worked various jobs and then she met Art Christianson. The two were married in 1945. Together, they had two children, Carol and Jerry. Art and Gertrude lived in Williston, ND through the many succeeding years. On January 15, 2000, they celebrated 55 years of marriage.
Gertrude enjoyed the company of many friends. Going to coffee, playing cards, dice games and visiting with family and friends were her favorite pastimes. She also loved to spend some free time with family, at the casino, always looking for the big jackpot.
Gertrude is survived by her son Jerry and his wife Judy, her sister Mae Harthun, and her many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and great great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband Art, daughter Carol, and her brother Kenny.
