Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Gertrude Christianson, 98

Gertrude Christianson, 98, of Williston, passed away at CHI Saint Alexius Health Center in Williston on Saturday afternoon, April 2, 2022.

Her Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel in Williston. Interment in Riverview Cemetery will follow the funeral service.

Friends may call at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Friday from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service on Saturday.

A complete obituary will be announced by Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.

Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Gertrude or leave condolences for her family.

To send flowers to the family of Gertrude Christianson, please visit Tribute Store.


Service information

Apr 8
Visitation
Friday, April 8, 2022
9:00AM-5:00PM
Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home and Cremation Services
112 4th St. E.
PO BOX 816
Williston, ND 58801
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Apr 9
Funeral Service
Saturday, April 9, 2022
11:00AM-12:00PM
Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home and Cremation Services
112 4th St. E.
PO BOX 816
Williston, ND 58801
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Load comments