Gerhardt (Edwin) Quarne, 85, of Grenora, ND, passed unexpectedly from septic shock on December 26, 2019 in Lansing, MI.
Edwin was the last of seven children born August 17th 1934 to Oscar and Anna Quarne at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Williston, ND.
He graduated from Grenora High School in 1952 and attended school at Minot State College and North Dakota State University.
He married Mary Lou Quarne on October 15th 1954 in Williston, ND.
Edwin is survived by former wife Mary Lou Quarne; sons John Lundgren (Heidi) Fair Oaks, CA, Gary Quarne Grenora, ND and Randy Quarne (Teri) Stephenville, TX; daughters Cindy Olson (David), Columbus, IN, Judy Evenson (Jade) Billings, MT, Christy Swartout (Bob) Glenburn, ND; brother Oscar Quarne, Williston, ND and sister Betty Sorensen, Dagmar, MT; sister in laws Lorna Quarne, Grenora, ND and Thelma Quarne, Eugene, OR and 7 loving grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews. Edwin was a loving father, husband, grandfather, and friend to everyone.
Edwin joined the service in 1955 and served in the army and reserves. He farmed and later worked as a driver for Midnight Express until he was forced to give up the career, he loved due to his health. He spent his free time watching various sports. games on TV, always cheering for the Minnesota Twins and Vikings. Edwin was always there to help family and friends with whatever they needed.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Oscar and Anna Quarne; brothers Harley Fluekiger, Irwin and Donavon Quarne; sister Irma Helgeland; brother in laws Selmer Helgeland and Jeppe Sorensen; sister in laws Gloria and Lila Quarne; nephew Dennis Helgeland and a great nephew Aric Quarne and numerous aunts’ uncles and cousins.
A special thank you to the people at the Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, MI for their loving care and support during his final days. Also, the family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude towards Everson Coughlin Funeral Home for being very accommodating and understanding during this difficult time.
Visitation will be from 2:00 until 3:00 PM at Everson Coughlin Funeral Home on Saturday January, 11th. Funeral services for Edwin will follow. Edwin will be laid to rest at the Sunset Memorial Gardens in Minot, ND. Memorial donations may be made to the St Olaf Lutheran Church, Grenora, ND or the Grenora High School Band.