Gerda Nylander, 95, of Underwood, MN, formerly of Tioga, ND, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 at her residence in Underwood. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Tioga is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com
