Gerda Nylander, 95, of Underwood, MN, formerly of Tioga, ND, went to her Heavenly home on Monday, May 18, 2020 at her residence in Underwood.
Gerda Annita (Rinas) Nylander was born March 14, 1925 to Carl and Martha (Depner) Rinas in Egeland, ND. She was raised and educated in Egeland. She married Ervin Weisz on July 23, 1944. He passed away in a snowmobile accident, near Tioga, on January 12, 1973. She married Kenneth Nylander on July 27, 1974. They farmed near Tioga, until his death in 2004.
As a young woman, she worked at the Post Office in Egeland and later managed the accounting for Erv’s Uptown Mobil gas station in Tioga. She was involved in the American Legion Auxiliary and was a member of Zion Lutheran Church.
Gerda loved planting, maintaining and admiring her flowers and working in her daughter in law’s Green House. Gerda grew up with a proud German heritage. Gerda was known for her delicious baked goods, that were enjoyed by multiple generations of her family. She was a lifelong, avid reader. Gerda enjoyed her life in Tioga. In 2018, she moved to Underwood, MN to live with her daughter. While living both in Tioga and Underwood, Gerda received dialysis treatments. The staff at Mercy Medical Center in Williston and Lake Region Medical Center in Fergus Falls, MN, became like family. While at home, Gerda enjoyed the natural gifts that God has provided, such as beautiful sunrises and sunsets, bird watching and colorful flowers.
Gerda is survived by her son, Lorin (Debbie) Weisz of Tioga, ND; daughter, Rhonda Weisz of Underwood, MN; step daughter, Lisa (Jason) Olson of Minot, ND; step son, Cory Nylander. Grand children, Justin (Chelsy) Weisz and their children Skyler and Grayson, Nicholas (Brittany) Olson and their children Theodore, Thomas and Eleanor, Erin (Andrew) Mondry, Kayla (Christopher) Darling and their son Oliver, Cody Nylander, Christian (Courtney) Olson and their son’s Grayson and Easton; brother, Harold (Elaine) Rinas of Cando, ND; sister-in-law, Mavis Heaney of Aurora, CO; numerous nieces and nephews.
Gerda was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; and brother, Ike Rinas.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, May 29, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church in Tioga, ND. Pastor Richard Carr will officiate. Burial will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Tioga, ND. Visitation will be held at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Tioga on Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM and an hour before the service at the church.
The service will be broadcast on the Fulkerson Stevenson Facebook page, please follow the link on Gerda’s service information page on our website www.fulkersons.com.
Due to COVID 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.