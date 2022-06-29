Gerard (Gary) Lloyd Grindberg, 84
Gerard (Gary) Lloyd Karlsbroten was born on November 15, 1937 to Marguerite (Anderson) and Lloyd Karlsbroten. When Gary was 12, he and his older brother, Paul, were adopted by Lawrence Grindberg, whom their mother married in 1947. Gary was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith.
His early childhood years were spent on the family farm SW of Douglas, ND. He attended grade school in Minot, ND; junior high in Williston, ND, and his high school years in Dickinson, ND — graduating from Dickinson Central High School in 1955. Gary graduated from North Dakota State Teachers College in Dickinson in 1960 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Secondary Education.
While in high school, Gary met a beautiful Bohemian girl named Eileen Barta. After dating for several years, they were married at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Dickinson on July 5, 1958. They were blessed with 4 wonderful children. Gary and Eileen celebrated 45 beautiful years of marriage until Eileen’s passing in 2003.
In 1954, Gary enlisted in the North Dakota Army National Guard and proudly served our country for nine years until he was honorably discharged at rank of Sergeant E-5.
Gary and Eileen moved their young family to Max, ND in 1960, where he began his high school teaching career. In 1964, the family made their move to Columbus, ND, where Gary continued his passion for teaching high school. He thoroughly loved teaching and all of the students that were entrusted to him.
In 1970, a major career change occurred and Gary became a Special Agent with Pioneer Mutual Life Insurance Company. He remained in that profession until 1977. He then accepted the position of Manager of the Williams Rural Water Association where he was employed for 30 years until his retirement. He met many lifelong friends along the way.
In 2011, dad suffered a life-altering stroke which limited his mobility. He later moved to Bullhead City, AZ and resided there until 2018. He loved the warmth and sunshine, and enjoyed watching (and making tiny meatballs for) the many roadrunners that visited him. That spring, dad made his final move and returned to Williston, where he resided and proudly lived on his own until his passing.
Dad was a highly intelligent man, full of whit and charm. He always had a warm smile and a friendly handshake for everyone he met. Dad was a history buff, always full of information and stories. His grandchildren were always amazed at his sharp memory and his keen knowledge about absolutely everything. During holidays, everyone always wanted to be on “Gramps” Trivia team because they knew their team was sure to win. He had a passion for the outdoors, spending much time hunting, fishing, and taking care of his yard. He and Eileen loved traveling, visiting many interesting places throughout the country and enjoyed visiting friends and family along the way. Dad was also a huge Nascar fan, and attended many races over the years.
Gary’s family was very dear to him. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He took great pride in all of us and was always involved in our lives and cherished our time together. Dad looked forward to family gatherings, especially backyard barbecues, always grilling more steaks than anyone could eat. He was kind and generous to everyone and always willing to lend a helping hand.
Dad will forever be remembered for his remarkable memory, his big, genuine smile, and his fun-loving personality. His enthusiasm and love for life was evident to everyone who was blessed to know him. He will be missed dearly and will forever have a special place in our hearts, thoughts, and memories.
Gary is survived by his 3 daughters, Jackie Slemin of Williston, Paula (Peter) Jeffrey of Deadwood, SD, and Cheryl (Brian) Johnson of Williston; 8 grandchildren, Chris (Arianne) Slemin of McGregor ND, Bobby Slemin of Williston, Katie (CJ) Vinger of Phoenix AZ, Nick (Katie) Jeffrey of Seattle WA, Lindsay (Dallas) Kirkendoll of Jacksonville, FL; Father Jared Johnson of Bismarck ND, Eric Johnson of Williston, and Evan (Hannah) Johnson of Williston; 13 great-grandchildren, Tristen (Delaney) Slemin, Dylan Slemin, Keatan Slemin, Ryanne Slemin, Jackson Slemin, Liam Vinger, Brecken Vinger, Brinley Vinger, Austin Moore, Malia Kirkendoll, Tanner Jeffrey, Maggie Jeffrey, and Adelaide Johnson. Gary is also survived by 2 great-great daughters, Paizley and Blaire Slemin.
Gary is preceded in death by his wife, Eileen; his son, Russell; his grandson, Ryan Slemin; his son-in-law, Gilbert Slemin; his parents, Lloyd Karlsbroten, Lawrence and Marguerite Grindberg; and his only sibling, Paul Grindberg.