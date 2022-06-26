Geraldine Johnson, 89, of Crosby passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at St. Luke’s Swing bed in Crosby.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at the Wildrose Cemetery in Wildrose.
Geraldine was born on August 6, 1932, in Noonan, North Dakota, the daughter of Fred and Lenora (Fenster) Goebel. Geraldine attended and graduated from a country school South of Wildrose. She was united in marriage to Alfred Johnson on August 27, 1950, to this union 8m children were born. They lived in Wildrose and Ray until moving to the family farm in Divide County. They moved their family to Crosby in 1971, and Geraldine worked at the Good Samaritan Center for over 30 years until her retirement. Geraldine enjoyed sewing, quilting, gardening, spoiling her grandchildren and great grandchildren. After Alfred’s death, Geraldine moved to Williston to be near family.
Geraldine was preceded in death by her husband Alfred, of 62 years, her parents Fred and Lenora Goebel, siblings, Rolland, Fred Jr., Inez and Eugene, two daughters, Susan and Pamela, three grandchildren, Amy, James and David.
She is survived by her children, Steve, Brenda, Holden, Beverly, Teresa and Brian, 12 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.
Geraldine’s family would like to thank the staff at the Good Samaritan Center, St. Luke’s Swing Bed Unit and St. Luke’s Hospital for the excellent care she received.
Stakston-Martin Funeral Home of Crosby is in charge of arrangements.
