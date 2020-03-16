Geraldine (Geri) Cogdill, 73
Geraldine (Geri) Cogdill went to her eternal home on March 12, 2020. She was 73.
Geraldine Kaye Daniel was born in Williston, ND on November 11, 1946 to Arthur and Avis (Grimson) Daniel. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Michael’s Church in Ray, ND. She grew up on the family farm west of Ray. She attended Eden Country School and Ray High School, graduating in 1964.After high school she attended Bismarck State College, receiving a degree in medical transcription.
Geri was united in marriage to Robert Cogdill on April 27, 1974 at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Minot, ND. They had 3 children Laura, Heather & Joshua.
Growing up Geri enjoyed walking alongside her father helping on the family farm. She loved babysitting her cousins and neighbors, preparing Geri for her most cherished role as mother and grandmother. Anyone who knew Geri knew she loved kids and kids loved her!
While raising her children Geri worked off and on as a medical transcriptionist. During the summer she and the kids often traveled to South Dakota where Bob was working. As a family they spent time sightseeing most of western SD! Family was most important and Geri often hosted large gatherings for both sides of her family. All who spent time with her knew how kind and loving she was, taking care of everyone around her.
Upon retirement, Geri found great joy in caring for her first grandchild Charlie. The time they spent together created an everlasting bond. Soon after came Claire, Audrey, Delila, Karly, Kate & Harrison. The grandkids all loved going to see grandma! They would play games, do puzzles, bake cookies (chocolate chip were the best) and most recently spent time at the lake.
Geri was very involved at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Foxholm, ND. Working at the fall dinner, participating in Christian Mothers, serving on the parish council and teaching Sunday School are some ways she practiced her strong Catholic faith. Most recently she was involved with North Dakota Right to Life.
October of 2019, Geri was diagnosed with lymphoma. She put her steadfast faith in Jesus throughout her courageous struggle with cancer.
She is survived by her husband Bob of Minot, ND; her children, Laura (Todd) Nelson of Towner; Heather (Benjamin) Opland of Des Lacs, ND; Joshua (Amy) Cogdill of Minot, ND. Grandchildren: Claire and Karly Nelson; Charlie, Audrey, and Kate Opland; Delila and Harrison Cogdill. Sister Karen (Hollis) Farber of Williston, ND; Brother Keith (Rhonda) Daniel of Ray, ND. Brother-in-law Brad (Lois) Cogdill; Sisters-in Law Nancy Cogdill, Patty Cogdill, and Lisa (Jim) Walker. Nieces Paula, Shana, Jamie, Meghan, Courtney, Caitlyn. Nephews Lance, Cory, Chris, Shane, Benjamin, Jonathan and several cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Art & Avis, three infant siblings, in-laws Clarence and Gwen Cogdill, brother-in-law Larry Cogdill.
Memorials are preferred to one of Geri’s favorite charities Home on the Range in Sentinel Butte, ND. (www.hotrnd.com)
Visitation: Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 3:00 until 6:00 pm with the family present to receive visitors from 5 until 6 pm at Thompson-Larson Funeral Home, Minot
Vigil Prayer Service: Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 6 pm at Thompson-Larson Funeral Home Chapel, Minot
Mass of Christian Burial: Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Minot
Burial: Wednesday at 2 pm at Rolling Green Cemetery, rural Des Lacs, ND