Gerald Qvale, 72, Minot, formerly of Ray, ND, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 in a Minot hospital.
Gerald “Gerry” Arthur Qvale was born May 8, 1947, a son of Arthur and Gerda (Dalseng) Qvale in Ray, ND. He was raised and educated in Ray, graduating from Ray High School in 1965. He furthered his education by attending Minot State Teachers College where he received his teaching degree while participating on the Beavers football team.
In 1969, Gerald was united in marriage to Luella Anderson. To this union a son Brad was born. Luella passed away in 1973. In 1974, Gerald was united in marriage to Camille Brovold. To this union a daughter Elise was born. Gerald was an educator in the Mohall Public School. Then he returned to the farm at Ray, ND where he worked alongside his family members.
On February 14, 1998, Gerald married the love of his life, Marilyn Feist. They made their home in Minot, where Gerry worked as an insurance agent for Farmers Union Insurance Company until his retirement in 2013.
He enjoyed golfing, bowling and was an avid sports fan. He followed his nephew Brian playing professional basketball in Europe, and Brent playing football with the New York Jets. He also enjoyed traveling and wintering in Arizona.
Gerald is survived by:
Wife of 21 years, Marilyn: children Brad (Cheri) Qvale, Elise (Dave) Qvale-Alpeter and Jacob (McKenzie) Feil; Grandchildren: Emerson, Benton, Lux, Blaine and Robert;
Two brothers: Sanford (Carol) Qvale, Leslie (Monica) Qvale; father-in-law: Richard ‘Dick’ Feist; brothers and sisters-in-law: Mike Feist, Myron (Kathy) Feist, Mark (Rhonda) Feist, Maynard (Heidi) Feist, Marvin (Cindy) Feist, Marlene (David) Krebsbach, Mary (Jerry) Hassler. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
Gerald was preceded in death by his parents, mother-in-law Irene Feist, a grandson Baby Boy Feil.
Visitation: Friday, October 4, 2019 from 5 until 7 pm at Thompson-Larson Funeral Home, Minot
Vigil Prayer Service: Friday, October 4, 2019 at 7 pm at Thompson Larson Funeral Home Chapel, Minot
Liturgy of the Word: Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 10 am at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Minot
Graveside Service: Saturday, October 5 2019 at 2 pm at Rainbow Valley Cemetery, Ray, ND.