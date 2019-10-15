Gerald L. Smith, 64, of Zahl, passed away on Wednesday afternoon, October 9, 2019 at his home south of Zahl.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service in Gerald’s memory will be held at a later date.
Gerald Lee (Jerry) Smith was born August 30, 1955 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Williston, North Dakota to Winifred and Emily (Quarne) Smith. He attended Makoti and Grenora public schools and graduated with Grenora Class of 1974. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Grenora.
He was a lifetime farmer and rancher and never wanted to do anything else. He liked his peace and quiet, but always had time for his nieces and nephews. He loved having his niece Robyn and husband Josh and their 6 children visit and all the chaos that created. He enjoyed Shannon’s pet appropriate funny cards for holidays and birthdays. Zachary from the highway had a special place in his heart and they maintained a strong bond throughout the years.
Jerry had a passion for gardening. He and his mother always had tomato growing contests and he always won. Her carrots never grew unless he planted them. Jerry and his dad loved to play pinochle with many good friends throughout the years. Jerry also enjoyed his many casino trips with his good friend Bob.
Jerry’s other passion was his hunting dogs: Ole 1, Ole 2, and Goldie Jane. He and Goldie found Gladys Louise abandoned north of Zahl and rescued her. She is the only survivor of his dogs. He loved hunting and fishing and made many trips to Canada fishing.
Jerry was a very kind and generous person and a great listener and conversationalist. He was the family boss and we shall miss him forever.
He is survived by his parents; brother, Tom (Mary); nieces, Robyn (Josh) Herman, Shannon Smith; nephew, Zachary (Haily) Smith; great niece, Alerah, Avy, Acaycia, and Scarlett; great nephews, Noah and Kyren; aunts, Barbara (John) Cannon, Marylyn Stady, Gail Johnson, and Kathleen Smith; and many cousins. Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Gerald or leave condolences for his family.