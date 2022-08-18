Gerald L. Nelson, 92

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Gerald L. Nelson, 92, of Watford City, ND passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born October 8, 1929 at the farm home of his parents Arthur C. and Mabel (Skoglund) Nelson in Garden Township, McKenzie County, 12 miles northeast of Watford City, ND.

While Gerald was in first grade, February 15, 1936 (in Parshall) still holds the record for being the coldest temperature in North Dakota with 60 degrees below zero. Gerald kept warm with a sheep skin aviator type hat, a sheep skin coat, mittens on his hands, and scarves around his face and neck.

To plant a tree in memory of Gerald Nelson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.


Tags

Load comments