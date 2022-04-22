Gerald (Jerry) Leroy Stordahl 82, of Williston, ND passed away peacefully on April 20th, 2022, at Bethel Lutheran Nursing Home surrounded by his family. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign the register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com.
Jerry’s Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, April 27th, 2022 at 11:00 am at the First Lutheran Church in Williston, ND. Pastor Jeanne Madsen will be officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Fairview, ND. Visitation will be held at Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND on Tuesday, April 26th, 2022 from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm and an hour prior to the service time at the church.
The Funeral Service will be livestreamed, you can view Jerry’s service directly on his obituary page on our website www.fulkersons.com.
Jerry was born on August 8th, 1939, in Fairview, Montana to Clarence and Gerda Stordahl. He grew up on a farm northwest of Fairview and was the oldest of three children. Jerry lost his father (Clarence) at the age of 13 which put Jerry in the role of being the man of the house. He learned his strong work ethic, working on the farm and being a significant help to his mom, sisters, Sharon and Carol. His family meant the world to him, and it was important to him to help take care of them.
Jerry graduated from Fairview High School in 1957 then went to pursue his college education. He first attended college in Butte, MT, then to Dickinson State where he completed his bachelor’s degree in Math and Science. Jerry started his teaching career at Williston Junior High School where he taught for about 4 years initially. During that time he met Linda Moline. They married and established their home in Williston, together they raised 3 children. Jerry had an opportunity to go to the University Of North Dakota in Grand Forks to earn his master’s in science teaching, so they loaded up their family and went to live there temporarily.
Upon completion of his master’s degree, Jerry returned to the Junior High School, and he taught 7th grade math, then 8th grade science for the next 20 years. He also did some part time work at Williston State College and taught evening classes for the GED program. Throughout his teaching career as well as years after, his family learned from many people what an impact he had on so many of his students. His love for learning as well as having fun in the classroom (watching Laurel and Hardy) were things his students remembered and appreciated.
Jerry decided to pursue his love for Chemistry, which brought him to several labs in Williston. He worked for Core Lab, Sathe Lab, Flying J Refinery, Dakota Catalyst, and Sabin Metals. Sabin was the last company he worked for and was with them for several years as their Lab Director. He could not have worked for a better company that appreciated his knowledge and abilities that he brought to the table, as well as supporting him at the start of his health difficulties. It was due to his health struggles that brought him to retirement.
Throughout Jerry’s adult life, he always had “side jobs” that he would do, and he was definitely a “Jerry of all trades”. He had the mind of an entrepreneur, with businesses ranging from construction, insulation, bee keeping, house moving, car detailing, etc. The list was long, but he finally found his true passion with his love for wood working and established his company “Old West Products.” His creations were his visions, and he never would stop thinking of ideas. His company was a part of The Pride of Dakota, and it really was his true pride and joy.
Jerry’s love for life and his love for adventure kept him striving for more. He believed in celebrating the simple things in life and his love and commitment to his family (immediate and extended) was unending. The health struggles that he endured the last 10+ years were many, but one thing that stood out the most was that he never complained (even though he had reasons to). He looked at the situations as “set backs” and always fought the battles with courage. He was a true inspiration to all that knew him and his strength was admired by all who loved him. He will be greatly and deeply missed.
Jerry is survived by his son, Paul (Cindy) Stordahl; daughters, Karen (Les) Luther, Alison (Derek) Kruse; grandchildren, Chase, Dacotah, Tanner, Haden, Tierra, Ryan, Griffin, Memphis; sisters, Sharon (Wayne) Berry, Carol (Bob) Karst; his last living aunt, Doris Galleske; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Gerda; several aunts and uncles who he held so dear to his heart.